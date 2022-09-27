Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

