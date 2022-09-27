Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

