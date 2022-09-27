Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lowered by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 294,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 111,540 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

