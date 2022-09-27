Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

