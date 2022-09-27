PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,688,488 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

