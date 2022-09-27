Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,933 shares of company stock valued at $109,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

