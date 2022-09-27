Pakcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $266,461.38 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $266,461.38 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00275027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002527 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,958,539 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

