Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PAF opened at GBX 16.32 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £312.77 million and a PE ratio of 544.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.18.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

