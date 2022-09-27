PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $655.93 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00024667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 139,990,988 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

