Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of 775.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.66 and a beta of 1.20.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $154,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

