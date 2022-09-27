Park City Group (PCYG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.05. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

