Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 5.8 %

PK opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

