Patten Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.