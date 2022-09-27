Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.11-$4.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Paychex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $371,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.