Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Head-To-Head Review

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paycor HCM and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 4 5 0 2.56 Autodesk 2 5 14 0 2.57

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus target price of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.25%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $259.90, indicating a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -27.86% -2.07% -0.90% Autodesk 11.76% 88.57% 9.35%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Paycor HCM and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $429.39 million 11.29 -$119.64 million ($0.71) -38.86 Autodesk $4.39 billion 9.05 $497.00 million $2.53 72.72

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats Paycor HCM on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.