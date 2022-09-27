PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $276.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

