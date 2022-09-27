PayRue (Propel) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,494.00 (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded down 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. PayRue (Propel) has a market cap of $108,309.57 and approximately $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayRue (Propel) coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayRue (Propel) has traded down 54.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayRue (Propel) alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PayRue (Propel) Coin Profile

PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.

Buying and Selling PayRue (Propel)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayRue (Propel) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayRue (Propel) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayRue (Propel) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayRue (Propel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayRue (Propel) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.