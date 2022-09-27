PayRue (Propel) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,494.00 (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded down 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. PayRue (Propel) has a market cap of $108,309.57 and approximately $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayRue (Propel) coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayRue (Propel) has traded down 54.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Profile
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
Buying and Selling PayRue (Propel)
