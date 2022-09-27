PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.56 and a beta of 0.36.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

PCTEL Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

