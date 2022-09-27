PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.56 and a beta of 0.36.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.
Institutional Trading of PCTEL
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
