Pendle Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011029 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

