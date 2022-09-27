Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $246,294.16 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market cap of $246,294.16 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
