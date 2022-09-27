PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Lowered to $65.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,848,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

