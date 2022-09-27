Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0152

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 348,959,926 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

