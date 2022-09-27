Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $350.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $310,711.00 and $350.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $22.19 or 0.00117004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

