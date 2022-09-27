PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 59,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.