Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Buy

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Perficient Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

