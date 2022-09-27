Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 256 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 70,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

