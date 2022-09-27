PERL.eco (PERL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.79 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One PERL.eco coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PERL.eco has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. PERL.eco has a market cap of $20.77 million and $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

PERL.eco Coin Profile

PERL.eco’s genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 996,140,377 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for PERL.eco is www.perlin.net/en.

PERL.eco Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERL.eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERL.eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

