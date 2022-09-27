Permian Resources (PR) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Permian Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.88% 23.97% 10.43%

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ peers have a beta of -12.88, meaning that their average share price is 1,388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Permian Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 4.82 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.17

Permian Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1606 9242 14655 403 2.53

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.49%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

