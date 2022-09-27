PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 17th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 157.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PRT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

