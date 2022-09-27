Perpetual Protocol Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.89 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.”

