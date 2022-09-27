Phantasma Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $251,999.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00090505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00032074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007784 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,631,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

