Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.