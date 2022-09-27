PHSC plc (PHSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PHSC Stock Up 4.0 %
LON:PHSC opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. PHSC has a twelve month low of GBX 16.37 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
PHSC Company Profile
