PHSC plc (PHSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PHSC Stock Up 4.0 %

LON:PHSC opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. PHSC has a twelve month low of GBX 16.37 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

