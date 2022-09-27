Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pickle Finance was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,032,703 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

