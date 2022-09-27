Pilot (PTD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,533.00

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Pilot has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Pilot has a market cap of $298,738.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pilot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pilot

Pilot’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. The official website for Pilot is p.td. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pilot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

