Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Trading Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a total market capitalization of $112,687.00 and approximately $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkslip Finance has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkslip Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Profile

Pinkslip Finance was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkslip Finance’s official website is pinkslip.finance.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkslip Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkslip Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkslip Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkslip Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.