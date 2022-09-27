Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,831,000 after buying an additional 100,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,767 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.