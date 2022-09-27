Piper Sandler Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $110.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

