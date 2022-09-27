Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $77.35 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $77.35 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00303349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00109393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00074790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,056,844 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.