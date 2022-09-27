Pitbull Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.50 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Pitbull has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull’s genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

