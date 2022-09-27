Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Head-To-Head Survey

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and PCTEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.44 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.84 PCTEL $87.81 million 0.93 $150,000.00 ($0.01) -435.56

PCTEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC. PCTEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61% PCTEL -0.18% 4.29% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Planet Labs PBC and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 82.85%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than PCTEL.

Volatility & Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of PCTEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCTEL beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

