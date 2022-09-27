PlatON (LAT) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

PlatON (LAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

