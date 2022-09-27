PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $252,961.66 and $810.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00153255 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame’s launch date was January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

