Playkey Market Cap Achieves $68,675.68 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $68,675.68 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.93 or 1.00029889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065074 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.