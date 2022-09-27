Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 607 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 602 ($7.27) to GBX 607 ($7.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtech Stock Performance

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 418.80 ($5.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 459.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.95. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 360.80 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($9.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Insider Activity at Playtech

In related news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($500,471.24). In other news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

