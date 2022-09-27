Plian Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Plian has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $59,230.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.03 or 1.00011078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059736 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064691 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 915,202,906 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.