Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 969 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

