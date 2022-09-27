PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $141,323.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

