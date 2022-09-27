Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $533,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

