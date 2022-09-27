pNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $16.79 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,135.17 or 1.00020869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

